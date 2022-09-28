Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Michels puts $5 million more into governor's race

By: Associated Press September 28, 2022 12:29 pm

Republican Tim Michels has put in another $5 million of his own money in the race for governor against Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, bringing the total he's spent on the race to nearly $16 million.

