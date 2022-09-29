Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Community Development / A house-mover’s final act: historic preservation (access required)

A house-mover’s final act: historic preservation (access required)

By: Associated Press September 29, 2022 9:30 am

It’s 3:39 p.m. and W.C. Wright fires up the engine of his red Ford F-600 and backs it up toward the front of the Alexander Farm Tenant House.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo