Krahn, Chiapete part of American Heart Association’s Leaders of Impact campaign

Nine southeastern Wisconsin leaders are joining the American Heart Association’s Leaders of Impact campaign in an effort to combat health inequities in Milwaukee.

Studies show a 24-year life expectancy gap in zip codes across southeastern Wisconsin, and according to the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, this can be caused by social determinants of health and other barriers to achieving health equity for all communities — factors that include structural racism and access to quality health care.

The Leaders of Impact initiative engages community leaders across 150 cities to take part in a seven-week challenge to improve health by raising awareness and money to support the life-saving work of the American Heart Association.

The southeastern Wisconsin nominees were selected to take part in Leaders of Impact because of their passion and drive to make a difference. This year’s nominees are:

Joseph Fullington, Froedtert Health Systems

Jennifer Burfeind, Spaulding Medical

Daniel Krueger, Ascension Wisconsin

Brian Shekoski, Rev Group

Elise VanHimbergen, student

Savanna Hofstetter, ProHealth Care

Joe Chiapete, CNH Industrial

April Krahn, C.D. Smith

Megan Rasmussen, Grant Thornton

Beginning on World Heart Day, Sept. 29, nominees will work to raise money while engaging their networks in opportunities, including Serve Day and World Stroke Day, to directly impact the health of residents in southeastern Wisconsin. Funds raised will support the American Heart Association’s 2024 Impact Goal, which aims to advance cardiovascular health for all, including identifying and removing barriers to equitable health care access and quality.

The southeast Wisconsin Leaders of Impact winner will be announced on National Philanthropy Day, Nov. 15, and will be celebrated at the Milwaukee Heart and Stroke Ball on Feb. 11, 2023, at The Pfister Hotel, Milwaukee.

For more information on the Leaders of Impact Initiative or to support one of this year’s nominees visit www2.heart.org/site/TR?fr_id=7960&pg=entry.