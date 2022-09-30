Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Environment / DNR: Wisconsin wolf population likely now 972 animals (access required)

DNR: Wisconsin wolf population likely now 972 animals (access required)

By: Associated Press September 30, 2022 9:58 am

Wisconsin wildlife officials estimate Wisconsin's wolf population currently stands at about 970 animals, demonstrating that a much-maligned February 2021 hunting season had little impact on the population as a whole.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo