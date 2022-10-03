Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Associated Press October 3, 2022 8:34 am

With major advances in the transition to creating safe, clean renewable energy generation, Alliant Energy has announced plans to add 175 megawatts of battery storage in Wisconsin.

