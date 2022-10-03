Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Environment / Climate resilience program could yield grants for Wisconsin roads (access required)

Climate resilience program could yield grants for Wisconsin roads (access required)

By: Ethan Duran October 3, 2022 12:02 pm

The Badger State could earn $141 million in federal grants to adapt transportation infrastructure and new construction to extreme weather.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo