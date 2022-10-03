Rockwell Automation names Saitz chief marketing officer

Rockwell Automation has promoted Robin Saitz to vice president, Global Marketing and Chief Marketing Officer.

In her new role, Saitz has global responsibility to lead marketing of Rockwell’s full portfolio. With a focus on driving demand and building the brand globally, she oversees industry strategy, marketing communications, analyst relations, demand generation and commercial marketing.

Saitz joined Rockwell as part of the company’s acquisition of Plex Systems, completed in September 2021. Most recently, she led marketing for software as a service in Rockwell’s Software and Control business segment as the Plex & Fiix Chief Marketing Officer. Fiix was acquired by Rockwell in January 2021. The SaaS and Rockwell marketing teams will come together under Saitz’s leadership.

Saitz earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, and a master’s degree in engineering management from Northeastern University in Boston.