TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state (access required)

By: Ethan Duran October 4, 2022 9:53 am

1. AMOUNT: $694,701  AWARDED TO: B&B Electric Inc., Eau Claire  PROJECT: Electrical work and renovation at Sanford Hall at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse  2. AMOUNT: $378,000  AWARDED TO: Total Electric Service Inc., Marshfield  PROJECT: Electrical work in Chemistry-Biology Building at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point  3. AMOUNT: $355,523  AWARDED TO: DK Contractors Inc., Pleasant Prairie  PROJECT: Parking lot asphalt replacement for Department of Corrections ...

