Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Proposal would require 10% of contractors’ workforce to be active apprentices (access required)

Proposal would require 10% of contractors’ workforce to be active apprentices (access required)

By: Ethan Duran October 5, 2022 10:11 am

A proposed rule would require contractors to ensure at least one in 10 of their workers are participating in an apprenticeship program when working on state construction projects worth more than $25 million, according to a proposal written in late September. 

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo