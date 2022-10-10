Gilbane names Holzheimer operations manager

Gilbane Building Co. has promoted Tom Holzheimer to operations manager for the Milwaukee office.

Holzheimer will oversee Gilbane’s portfolio of projects across Wisconsin. He will combine technical expertise and his hands-on approach with a passion for driving results to lead operations in Milwaukee and focus on delivering safe and successful projects.

Holzheimer has worked at Gilbane for the past 16 years and has nearly 20 years of industry experience. He’s constructed local projects, including Foxconn, Haribo and multiple projects for Kerry Foods.

Holzheimer is a LEED Accredited Professional, State of Illinois Professional Engineer and a DBIA-certified professional. He has a Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree from Ohio University.