HGA celebrates 35 years in Milwaukee

HGA is celebrating its 35th anniversary in Milwaukee, as the mayor of Milwaukee officially proclaimed Oct. 6, 2022, as “HGA Day.”

Located in the renovated Marine Terminal Building overlooking the Milwaukee River in the Historic Third Ward, HGA has grown into one of the largest architecture and engineering firms in Wisconsin with 230 employees since opening in 1987.

HGA has contributed significantly to the cultural, economic and social vitality of the city, with dozens of buildings throughout downtown and the state. Notable regional architecture includes the Milwaukee Ballet Baumgartner Center for Dance, Milwaukee Art Museum Expansion, Discovery World at Pier Wisconsin, Progressive Community Health Centers, Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s, and multiple other higher education, cultural, healthcare, and corporate projects.

HGA also is proud to support the transformational work being done by organizations in the Milwaukee community, including Sherman Phoenix Marketplace, a community hub that sustains more than 25 black-owned businesses; Kellogg PEAK Initiative, an educational and leadership resource center for children and teens; and Kinship Community Food Center, a community food center that engages neighborhood residents to end hunger, isolation, and poverty.

The office’s work has won 21 Mayor’s Design Awards and dozens of regional and national design awards for architectural and engineering excellence.

“The City of Milwaukee congratulates HGA on its 35th anniversary,” said Cavalier Johnson, Mayor of Milwaukee. “HGA’s world-class designs throughout Milwaukee have brought communities together. The firm’s dedicated staff has donated countless hours of free design services to community organizations—all in the service of making Milwaukee the welcoming city it is today. We wish HGA many more years of success.”

In celebration, Mayor Johnson joined HGA and its clients and partners at Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen at 320 E. Clybourn St., which the firm recently renovated.