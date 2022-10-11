CornerStone One celebrating 20 years

CornerStone One is celebrating 20 years of providing commercial plumbing, earthwork and commercial HVAC for some of the region’s most visible construction projects.

CornerStone One, which launched as a one-person operation, now has a staff of more than 125 and operates out of its 25,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility in Brookfield.

“The work our CornerStone One team does is literally helping to build our communities, from Drexel Ridge Apartments to the Milwaukee Bucks Entertainment Center,” said Steve Adkins, company founder and president, in a news release. “At Cornerstone One, community is our cornerstone, integrity is our mission, and quality is our commitment.”

Atkins has been leading the company since it started as an idea in 2003.

“I’m proud of the constant improvement and innovation each of our employees brings to the table,” Adkins said in the release. “Watching our cities and economy grow thanks to the businesses we have helped build – literally – is such a powerful thing. I can’t wait to see where we can go in the next five, 10 and 20 years.”