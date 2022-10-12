Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Today's News / 2 dead, 4 hurt in Milwaukee van rollover, fire on interstate (UPDATE) (access required)

2 dead, 4 hurt in Milwaukee van rollover, fire on interstate (UPDATE) (access required)

By: Associated Press October 12, 2022 10:25 pm

Authorities say two people died and four were injured Wednesday when a large van rolled over and caught fire on an interstate highway ramp in the Milwaukee area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo