Geiser making waves early on in her career

Megan Geiser is a big believer in green building.

Geiser, a project manager at Kraus-Anderson, was one of the first people at the company to become WELL AP certified. She dedicated roughly 25 hours of classroom time and studied for hours leading up to the test.

She also showcased her ability to be an industry leader by becoming one of the first 10,000 people in the world to earn the credential at the time of her exam.

“It’s important to make buildings that perform to better the health of the people that use them,” Geiser said. “I want to build buildings that will serve, not only as a functional physical structure but also as a space that provides safe and healthy working conditions long-term.”

Geiser is also active in Kraus-Anderson’s diversity and inclusion efforts. She sat as a panelist for one of Kraus-Anderson’s “Courageous Conversations” series.

“DEI is always something I’ve been a champion for,” said Geiser, whose father was a carpenter. “I really care about people and want to make sure everyone feels valued.

“One quote that doesn’t really sit right with me is, ‘If they don’t save you a seat at the table, bring your own chair.’ As leaders, we should make a point to ensure there are seats for everyone. You miss out on really unique and interesting perspectives if you don’t.”

Geiser has worked on a variety of projects from different sectors, including retail, K-12 and health care. Some of her most notable projects include the Gunderson Health System, Home Run Auto Group and Verizon Wireless.

With Verizon Wireless, Geiser is second in command and often the client’s primary contact. Tom Roepke, vice president/director of operations of Kraus-Anderson’s Madison office, said that Geiser “really takes the time to understand the client’s project requirements and greatly assists with scheduling, procurement, coordination and relaying of critical information to trade partners.”

Outside of work, Geiser enjoys hiking and spending time outdoors. She also likes to cook, play video games, read and spend time with family.