Hoover gets the ‘job done and on time’ with an eye on quality

Chad Hoover thrives under pressure. It’s a quality that serves him well as a superintendent at VJS Construction Services.

In the times of manpower struggles, unsure material commitments and stressful deadlines, Hoover steps up and makes sure that projects are successful and finished on time.

For example, Hoover played a pivotal role in the build-out of multiple suites and common spaces in the 411 East Wisconsin project in downtown Milwaukee. He provided value to clients through his problem-solving, adaptability and client-first approach as he navigated production and procurement of material issues.

“He can produce innovative solutions to complex problems when they arise, yet be flexible when it comes to keeping other things on track at the same time,” said Kevin King, senior project manager at VJS Construction Services. “He goes above and beyond on each project for VJS. Chad is a true leader in the field and always gives 100%, no matter the obstacles.

“I have worked with and around Chad for over 20 years and his dedication is unwavering, and I’m proud to call him a coworker and moreover, a friend.”

As a carpenter of 20-plus years, Hoover has provided a commonsense approach to a high level of quality expectations. He never settles for “good enough.”

Hoover said the thing enjoys most about his job “is creating a relationship with our clients and a comfortable environment throughout the duration of projects.”

The job of construction superintendent is the toughest in construction, according to his colleague, Tom Farrell.

“It takes an individual with experience, intelligence, leadership, determination, professionalism, dedication and communication skills to be a successful construction superintendent,” Farrell said. “Chad Hoover not only has all those skills but excels in them all. It is not only a pleasure to work with Chad, but you can put your trust in him to get the job done and on time.”