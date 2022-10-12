Marschke’s drive leads him to new heights

John Marschke has a continual drive for self-improvement.

It’s that drive that has helped him quickly move up the ranks at J.F. Ahren. After graduating from the Milwaukee School of Engineering in 2010, Marschke joined J.F. Ahren as an estimator. He was promoted to assistant project manager and also held positions as a project manager and senior project manager, before being elevated to regional construction manager in 2021.

Marschke has always been well-liked by customers, and there are many who ask to work directly with him because they see him as their go-to guy. He’s also been a go-to colleague throughout his tenure and acted as a mentor to younger employees.

When Marschke transitioned into his current position last year and gained formal direct reports, he quickly adjusted to his leadership role. To that end, he has taken the initiative to attend several leadership trainings, including a six-month Leadership AGC training, the Institute for Project Management two-week intensive course, and many Ahern in-house leadership trainings.

Marschke’s direct reports describe him as a supportive manager who is invested in helping them grow as professionals. His success can also be measured by looking at turnover rates. Ahern’s benchmark for employee turnover is 13 percent per year. Since Marschke took over the regional construction manager position, his team has seen a decrease in turnover with much lower numbers than the benchmark.

“I enjoy watching the training and development of the team as they grow in their careers,” he said. “It is really fun to watch members of my team successfully manage the entire life cycle of a project from bid to project management to closeout and account management.”

Outside of work, Marschke is actively involved in the nonprofit Duck’s Unlimited, which focuses conservation efforts on the wetlands, habitats for waterfowl and other wildlife.