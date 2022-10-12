Moving pieces moves Ebertsch to greatness

Every construction project has puzzle pieces that need to fit into place to make it successful.

For Jessica Ebertsch, senior project manager at Miron Construction, “moving those pieces around as things change to make sure the client’s dreams still become a reality is my favorite part of the job.

“I also love the opportunity to build relationships with a variety of different people,” she added.

A graduate of the University Wisconsin-Platteville, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in construction management and business administration, Ebertsch joined Miron in 2016 after previously working as a project manager for Michels Corp.

She holds licenses and certifications in CPR/First Aid, OSHA 30 Hour and is a LEED Green Associate.

In total, she’s worked in the industry for 18 years.

“I started construction in high school and never left,” Ebertsch said. “Health care construction is my passion because there are so many different aspects to health care construction that you can’t get anywhere else.

“Whether it be the additional attention to detail to make sure infection control protocols are successful or learning about different medical departments to ensure our project meets their needs, there is never a dull moment.”

Ebertsch said that two of the biggest challenges in the construction industry right now are procurement and manpower.

“Schedules still push forward but materials and people are harder to come by,” she said. “This means more preplanning and communication to make sure commitments can still be met.”

Outside of work, Ebertsch enjoys spending time with her husband and 2 year old; another one is on the way, she happily points out. The family enjoys outdoor activities like hunting, hiking, riding all-terrain vehicles and crop farming.