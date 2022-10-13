AG Architecture rebrands to position it for the future

AG Architecture introduced a new look with a brand launch on Tuesday. The firm released a special edition magazine to share the firm’s history, present the refreshed brand and celebrate the career of Founding Principal Gene Guszkowski.

While the firm has operated under the name AG Architecture for the last 20 years, the roots of the firm date to 1961. AG is nationally recognized as an expert in senior living design and has supported the growth and development of Wisconsin communities with senior living, multifamily and mixed use projects. The AG Team has a portfolio of award-winning projects in locations across the country.

The rebranding initiative was an opportunity to celebrate the firm’s history while paving the way for future generations.

“The new look represents energy, excitement and encouragement. It is about providing an inspiring work environment where our current and future team members know they can innovate, learn and grow. And it is about reinforcing our commitment to our clients and colleagues,” AG Chief Design Officer Eric Harrmann said in a news release. “We want them to remember we are an inspired architectural partner they can trust. Together we can explore each bright vision and build bold communities with them.”