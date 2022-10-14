Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
No charges to be filed in drawbridge death (access required)

By: Associated Press October 14, 2022 12:16 pm

No charges will be filed in the death of a man who fell from a Milwaukee drawbridge that was raised as he was walking across it, prosecutors said Friday, noting that investigators found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

