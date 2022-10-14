raSmith’s Walker earns Young Civil Engineer of the Year Award

raSmith’s Alyssa Walker, a structural engineer, has received the 2022 American Society of Civil Engineers Wisconsin Section Young Civil Engineer of the Year Award.

The award recognizes early professional accomplishments and unique contributions to the civil engineering profession or community. Walker was honored for her outstanding contributions to the field of structural engineering, as well as her innovative problem-solving skills, attention to detail, integrity and strong technical knowledge.

Walker has been part of raSmith’s structural division since 2017. In her current role, she is focused on the mid-rise design of cold-formed steel buildings. She has been an active member of ASCE since 2014, starting in the student chapter at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and continuing through today. She has also been part of the ASCE Younger Member Group for the past five years. She began as a student chapter liaison, then secretary and currently serves as president of the ASCE Wisconsin Southeast Branch Younger Member Group. The Younger Member Group values the involvement and ideas of early career professionals and sees its younger members as the future of the Society.