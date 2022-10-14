Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / White House aims to speed-up pace of building infrastructure (access required)

White House aims to speed-up pace of building infrastructure (access required)

By: Associated Press October 14, 2022 8:22 am

The White House hosted a summit Thursday to help speed up construction projects tied to the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure law as the Biden administration tries to improve coordination with the mayors and governors who directly account for 90% of the spending.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo