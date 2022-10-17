ACE Mentor Program to host ‘Trades Day’ for students

High school students will have a chance to learn about construction trade careers in downtown Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Dubbed “Trades Day,” students will learn about a variety of construction and building trades through real life, hands-on and interactive stations at the Wisconsin Center District on Tuesday, the ACE Mentor Program of Wisconsin said.

Teens will talk with construction industry craftspeople about career paths, fulfillment, salary range and misconceptions about the trades, organizers said. Students can arrive at 3 p.m. and can tour various stations until 6 p.m.

Trades Day this year coincides with Construction Inclusion Week, the industry’s grassroots effort to combat workplace racism and increase awareness of a diverse culture. Construction firms in Wisconsin can partake in CIW through free, downloadable curriculum and livestream events.

ACE Mentor Program of America, founded in 1994, organized 4,100 mentors in 37 states to reach more than 10,000 students, organizers said. In Wisconsin, the local chapter has grown to 139 mentors and has mentored 112 students since it began in 2017.

The Wisconsin chapter reaches out to high school students in the Milwaukee and Madison areas and includes St. Augustine Preparatory Academy, Carmen School of Science and Technology, Golda Meir School, St. Francis High School, Shorewood Lutheran High School, Wisconsin Lutheran High School and Vel Phillips Memorial High School.