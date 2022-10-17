Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Environment / Low water disrupts industry along lower Mississippi River (access required)

Low water disrupts industry along lower Mississippi River (access required)

By: Associated Press October 17, 2022 9:43 am

Plummeting water levels in the lower Mississippi River are projected to drop even further in the weeks ahead, a projection shows, dampening the region's economic activity and potentially threatening jobs in one of the country's poorest states.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo