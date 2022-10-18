Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Enbridge will pay $11M to settle pipeline violations (access required)

Enbridge will pay $11M to settle pipeline violations (access required)

By: Associated Press October 18, 2022 7:58 am

Enbridge Energy, the owner and operator of the Line 3 pipeline project in northern Minnesota, will pay more than $11 million after investigations identified water quality violations and three aquifer breaches related to the pipeline's construction, state regulators said Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo