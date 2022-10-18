MSA’s Castillo graduates from Water Leadership Institute

MSA Wastewater Engineer Matt Castillo recently graduated from the Water Leadership Institute of the Water Environment Federation, a global organization of more than 30,000 members and 75 affiliate member associations representing water quality professionals.

Castillo was selected for the 2022 program via a competitive application process, with this year’s class of 54 individuals representing the United States, Canada and New Zealand.

The Water Leadership Institute is a 6-month intensive focused on advanced training and education for emerging leaders in the world water industry. The curriculum focuses on the complex challenges facing water and wastewater industries, with opportunities to engage in management training and networking with public and private sector practitioners. The WLI class of 2022 is the 11th graduating class of its kind, joining a roster of 397 course alumni around the world.

“Being a part of this select group of peers has been a true honor,” Castillo said in a news release. “I’m a technical engineer by heart, but this program expanded my leadership and manager skills, which will enable me to bridge the gap between engineer, owner, manufacturer and contractor in my community water and wastewater projects.”

Castillo joined MSA in 2014 and serves as a wastewater engineer and project manager from the firm’s Madison location. He specializes in the planning, design, operation and compliance of water resource recovery facilities. He holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees in Civil Engineering from Marquette University and is a licensed professional engineer in Illinois and Wisconsin.