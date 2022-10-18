Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Public Construction / Proposal would add units to second phase of Milwaukee riverfront apartment plans (access required)

Proposal would add units to second phase of Milwaukee riverfront apartment plans (access required)

By: Ethan Duran October 18, 2022 11:59 am

Milwaukee officials discussed plans on Monday for the next phase of an apartment development on the riverfront, while developers asked for more units for their next building phase. 

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo