Mullaney named market strategy leader for HGA’s health care practice

HGA has named Kate Mullaney its market strategy leader for its health care practice.

As a health care practice leadership team member, Mullaney develops strategies to address emerging trends in health care design and promote strategic growth. She connects ideas and people across 12 offices nationwide to align HGA’s expertise to the complex challenges facing health care systems, create value for clients and differentiate HGA’s health care design practice.

A native of Chicago, Mullaney joined HGA’s Milwaukee office in 2016 and has advanced through several strategic business roles. Mullaney currently serves on HGA’s Planning Committee, focused on firmwide strategic goals.