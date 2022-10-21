Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Milwaukee professional soccer team agreement paves the way for Iron District MKE construction (access required)

Milwaukee professional soccer team agreement paves the way for Iron District MKE construction (access required)

By: Ethan Duran October 21, 2022 10:05 am

An agreement with Kacmarcik Enterprises and Milwaukee Pro Soccer will secure groundbreaking for a sports district development in late fall.

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo