Burgelis appointed to Milwaukee transport board of directors

Milwaukee County Supervisor Peter Burgelis has been appointed to the Milwaukee Transport Services Inc. Board of Directors by County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson.

Milwaukee Transport Services Inc. is responsible for the management and operation of the Milwaukee County Transit System.

MCTS provides nearly 15 million rides across Milwaukee County each year powered by 334 buses and 1,000 drivers. 14.3 million total passengers rode an MCTS bus in 2021.

MCTS will launch a nine-mile East-West Bus Rapid Transit project in June 2023. The new route will connect downtown, the Near West Side, Marquette University, Wauwatosa and the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center.