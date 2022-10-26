Barker selected as president, owner of Petroleum Equipment

Milwaukee-based Petroleum Equipment has selected Joe Barker to be the next president and owner of the family-owned business.

Barker will represent the fourth generation of family ownership in the business and will oversee the team’s craftsmanship, safety and value in service to customers, he said in a statement. Barker is the son-in-law of Tom Hyslop, who ran the company for four decades.

Barker said he hopes to use this new role to perform outreach and share the company’s brand through events and gatherings. Before he was selected to run the company, he started out as a project manager and estimator. PEI’s projects are usually found in the Milwaukee, Madison, Racine and Kenosha areas, but sometimes venture into other parts of the Midwest.

Before joining PEI 11 years ago, Barker was the head of food service for Next Door Foundation Community Services, involved in early childhood education and development. Though he entered the construction industry with no prior industry knowledge, he said he used his skills in business correspondence and willingness to learn to gain experience on a project-by-project basis.

Barker received a bachelor’s degree in English at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. His first job was in a grocery store where he found he enjoyed customer service, and his skills in writing concisely, managing a to-do list and calling people back helped his career, he said.

The 90-year-old Milwaukee-based company designs mission-critical fuel systems to protect end users and the environment from leaks, fire and contamination, company officials said. Bill Morgan founded PEI in 1932 and the company has operated under continual family leadership since.