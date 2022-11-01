3Up Metal Works owner Jason Young named a Titan CEO

A top-100 program recognizing Wisconsin’s top 100 CEOs picked a Milwaukee-based metal fabrication company leader.

Jason Young, president of 3Up Metal Works, was selected a 2023 Wisconsin Tital 100 by Titan CEO and Wipfli LLP. The program rewards the area’s most accomplished business leaders for their exceptional leadership, vision and passion.

Since Young bought the company in December 2020, there has been substantial growth in work orders, revenue and employment, program officials said. The company operated for 21 years before Young bought it, and he rebranded it as homage to his military service.

Before becoming owner, Young, a Daily Reporter 2001 Newsmakers of the Year award-winner, worked 12 years in management for manufacturing, construction equipment, product distribution and roofing companies. He served six years in the U.S. Marine Corps and six years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard, and his service included a tour in Iraq.

The 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100 will be featured in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online, program officials said. The program will host an awards ceremony on Jan. 12 at the Fiserv Forum, which will give honorees a chance to interact and connect.