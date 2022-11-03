Faith Technologies earns honors as a Healthiest Employer

Faith Technologies has been recognized by the 2022 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America, an awards program created to honor people-first organizations that prioritize the well-being of its employees.

FTI was also one of 20 organizations inducted into the Healthiest Employers Hall of Fame this year, which recognizes companies that have been named to the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America more than five times and that continue to demonstrate commitment to its population’s health.

This is the seventh year FTI has received healthiest employer national recognition, which honors organizations for their commitment to workplace wellness and exceptional health and benefits offerings. With a growing need to raise awareness around mental health concerns, improve well-being and create a supportive, healthy environment, FTI created a Culture of Care initiative to help support employee well-being. Through this, FTI implemented a paid time off benefit known as “Time to Recharge,” providing additional monthly time off to use toward self-care, personal development or professional health services. Since its inception in August 2021, 89% of employees have taken advantage of this benefit, totaling more than 44,000 hours.

With a nationwide presence, FTI was also recognized on several regional 2022 Healthiest Employers listings:

Healthiest Employers of Atlanta

Healthiest Employers of Kansas City

Healthiest Employers of Tennessee

Healthiest Employers of Wisconsin

These regional programs, like the national program, acknowledge organizations that prioritize a healthy work environment, dedication to workplace wellness and superior benefits packages.

Earlier this year, FTI was also recognized with two other national health and wellness awards, including the Bell Seal Certification by Mental Health America and the Virgin Pulse Thrive corporate wellbeing award.