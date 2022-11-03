raSmith’s CFO recognized as Wisconsin Titan 100

raSmith’s Lori Wirsching, chief financial officer, has been named a 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100.

The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision and passion. Collectively, the 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 100,000 individuals and generate $36 billion in annual revenues.

Wirsching joined raSmith in 2016 and rose through the ranks to become its chief financial officer.

Wirsching will be honored at the annual Titan 100 awards celebration on Jan. 12.