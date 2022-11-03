Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / TDR People / raSmith’s CFO recognized as Wisconsin Titan 100

raSmith’s CFO recognized as Wisconsin Titan 100

By: Associated Press November 3, 2022 8:16 am

Lori Wirsching

raSmith’s Lori Wirsching, chief financial officer, has been named a 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100.

The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision and passion. Collectively, the 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 100,000 individuals and generate $36 billion in annual revenues.

Wirsching joined raSmith in 2016 and rose through the ranks to become its chief financial officer.

Wirsching will be honored at the annual Titan 100 awards celebration on Jan. 12.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo