Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: St. Croix Falls High School additions (access required)

BUILDING BLOCKS: St. Croix Falls High School additions (access required)

By: Ethan Duran November 4, 2022 10:19 am

The project includes three additions to the high school, featuring a fine arts center with a 595-seat music and performing arts auditorium.

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo