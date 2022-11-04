Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commentary / Fiscal Facts: Federal funds give Milwaukee a budget reprieve, but debt up as reckoning nears (access required)

Fiscal Facts: Federal funds give Milwaukee a budget reprieve, but debt up as reckoning nears (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires November 4, 2022 9:15 am

Federal pandemic relief funds give a temporary reprieve to a mounting array of fiscal woes for the city of Milwaukee, helping it avert large-scale service reductions in Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s proposal for the 2023 budget.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo