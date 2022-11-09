Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Generac founder Robert Kern dies at 96 (access required)

By: Associated Press November 9, 2022 3:43 pm

Generac Power Systems Founder Robert Kern has died at the age of 96.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

