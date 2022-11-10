Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commentary / Fiscal Facts: Pandemic recovery helps avoid major cuts, expand offerings in Madison’s 2023 budget (access required)

Fiscal Facts: Pandemic recovery helps avoid major cuts, expand offerings in Madison’s 2023 budget (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires November 10, 2022 6:42 am

The proposed 2023 city of Madison budget offers mostly good news for city services, with few cuts and a range of new offerings. It is made possible by the city’s ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, robust pace of development and use of federal aid.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo