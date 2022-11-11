Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Community Development / Wisconsin case raises question: Who pays, profits from energy transition? (access required)

Wisconsin case raises question: Who pays, profits from energy transition? (access required)

Critics say a proposed rate hike by We Energies for new solar and natural gas generation pits low-income residents against clean energy advocates, taking too much profit for shareholders

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires November 11, 2022 6:23 am

A proposed rate increase by We Energies is facing pushback from community groups that say the Milwaukee utility is failing to meet its legal obligation to provide affordable power.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo