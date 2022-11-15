Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Commercial Construction / Construction costs up by 0.8 percent nationwide in 3rd quarter: Mortenson index (access required)

By: Ethan Duran November 15, 2022 1:39 pm

Construction prices in Milwaukee have stayed the same as nationwide prices increased in the third quarter, Mortenson data showed.

About Ethan Duran

Ethan is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

