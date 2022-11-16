Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Community Development / Milwaukee needs to level its budget to bring in more contractors, projects, officials say (access required)

Milwaukee needs to level its budget to bring in more contractors, projects, officials say (access required)

By: Ethan Duran November 16, 2022 3:08 pm

Milwaukee will have a hard time introducing developers and building projects if city services continue to suffer from budget problems, officials said.

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo