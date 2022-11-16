Onalaska native Pertzsch named senior interior designer at KAI

KAI has announced the hiring of Onalaska native Kate Pertzsch as senior interior designer at its Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, office.

Pertzsch is a designer, leader and facilitator with more than 26 years of diverse professional design experience. Her expertise is in the integration of architecture, planning and aesthetics of projects from budget analysis to construction. She has designed for a multitude of industries throughout her career, including corporate, health care, financial, K-12, higher education, retail, hospitality, community recreation, spiritual, civic, military and multi-family residential.

Prior to KAI, she was a senior project manager for Entos Design and owner of Sogndal Design Studio, both in Dallas. Originally from Onalaska, she has also held several interior design positions throughout Wisconsin where she worked on multiple K-12 renovation and addition projects, multifamily housing, health care master planning and various projects with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Western Technical College.

She is a Registered Interior Designer in Texas, NCIDQ certified through the Council for Interior Design, and has a Bachelor of Fine Art in Interior Design from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.