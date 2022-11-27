Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Schools add amenities to make end-zone seats more attractive (access required)

Schools add amenities to make end-zone seats more attractive (access required)

By: Associated Press November 27, 2022 10:43 am

Wisconsin season-ticket holder Kim Heiman had heard all the stories about the drawbacks of sitting in end zone seats.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo