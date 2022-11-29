Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Community Development / Judge orders Enbridge, tribe to form emergency pipeline plan (access required)

Judge orders Enbridge, tribe to form emergency pipeline plan (access required)

By: Associated Press November 29, 2022 1:29 pm

A federal judge has ordered energy company Enbridge Inc. and an American Indian tribe to come up with an emergency plan to prevent potential spills from an aging oil pipeline running across the tribe's reservation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo