Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Michels: Trump assured him no campaign visit needed (access required)

Michels: Trump assured him no campaign visit needed (access required)

By: Associated Press November 29, 2022 1:49 pm

Losing Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said Tuesday that former President Donald Trump told him five days before the election that he didn't need to visit the state because Michels was going to win.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo