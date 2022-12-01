Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Associated Press December 1, 2022 11:06 am

Predictions of a recession combined with high interest rates and inflation make it a daunting time to enter the real estate market. That doesn't make it the wrong time in all cases, though.

