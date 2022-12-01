Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Milwaukee County supervisors vote for ‘Fix at Six’ plan over WisDOT’s eight-lane I-94 project (access required)

By: Ethan Duran December 1, 2022 1:24 pm

Milwaukee County officials have recommended the upcoming Interstate 94 highway project stay at six lanes over the eight-lane alternative the Department of Transportation announced in November.

About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

