Evers administration seeks OK to start new PFAS regulations

Evers administration seeks OK to start new PFAS regulations

By: Associated Press December 2, 2022 8:57 am

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration plans to ask state environmental officials again for permission to develop limits on a group of chemicals known as PFAS in Wisconsin groundwater.

