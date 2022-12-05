Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Republican kicked out of caucus running for Senate (access required)

Republican kicked out of caucus running for Senate (access required)

By: Associated Press December 5, 2022 12:02 pm

Wisconsin state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who was kicked out of the Assembly GOP caucus by fellow Republicans who said they lost trust in her after she pushed election conspiracy theories, is running for an open state Senate seat.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo