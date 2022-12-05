Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / real estate / Spray-painted house highlights affordable housing crisis (access required)

Spray-painted house highlights affordable housing crisis (access required)

By: Associated Press December 5, 2022 9:24 am

A message spray-painted on a two-story Janesville rental home accuses a tenant of not paying her rent. The vandalism not only makes a public spectacle of a landlord's ongoing dispute with a renter he's trying to evict, it also shines a light on the need for affordable housing in the city.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo