Swimming Pool Services named ‘Top Service’ firm for 5th year in a row

Swimming Pool Services Inc. has been named to the 2022 Pool and Spa News Top 50 Service List for the fifth consecutive year.

The award recognizes companies nationwide that provide outstanding service in the pool and spa industry. Swimming Pool Services is one of just two Wisconsin companies honored by Pool and Spa News in 2022 for continual service excellence. It’s the only Wisconsin company included every year since the Top 50 Service List was initiated in 2018.

Swimming Pool Services’ ongoing recognitions for high-level customer service have been reflected many times in Superior Service Awards from the Midwest Chapter of the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance. Its commitment to service excellence has also earned multiple Guildmaster Awards.

Swimming Pool Services, founded in 1967, has earned more than 100 regional, national and international honors for project design and construction, and outstanding customer service. Locally, the company has won numerous honors from the Milwaukee chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry.